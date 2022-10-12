Thomas Rhett Celebrates 10-Year Wedding Anniversary With 'Best Friend' Lauren Akins

Country music superstar Thomas Rhett is celebrating his 10-year wedding anniversary with what appears to be an unreleased track dedicated to his "best friend," Lauren Akins.

The "Die a Happy Man" singer took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared a video montage of him and his wife celebrating life's biggest milestones -- from their wedding day, New Year's Day, date nights and traveling the world. Thomas Rhett captioned it, "10 years with my best friend @laur_akins I legit don't know sometimes if you are a real person or an Angel. I could not a dreamed up a better life if I tried. 10 years and 4 kids later I love you more every single day. I love you so much! Happy anniversary babe ❤️."

A heartfelt caption, for sure, but Thomas Rhett took it a step further when he included what appears to be an unreleased track. Some of the lyrics include, "That kiss was only the beginning and ... to this day when you walk in a room my heart still doesn't know what it’s s’posed to do and in my mind, girl, we’re still 22."

He also serenades Akins, "It’s been a minute together since we said forever and it’s never been more true. I’m just so madly in love with you..." and "You had a glow about you truly original. You joked about our future, I took it literal. I bottled up some courage and went and bought a ring and then that next October you were walking down the aisle to me."

Thomas Rhett and Akins got married on Oct. 12, 2012.

Thomas Rhett's fans flooded the post with a bunch of heart emojis, but they also wanted to know if the track was new and if the singer will release it sometime soon. Fans tried to find the song, to no avail. So, they took to his comments and begged Thomas Rhett for more deets on the romantic song.

One fan wrote, "please drop this song 😅" while another fan said, "Dang this song sounds as timeless as your LOVE!"

It's been one helluva ride for the lovely couple. Back in November 2021, Thomas Rhett and Akins welcomed their fourth child, Lillie Carolina Akins, the couple's fourth daughter.

Back in September 2021, Thomas Rhett spoke with ET about how he might have a little musician on his hands with his daughter, Willa Gray, who can't get enough of having music in her life.

"Every time I go to my studio, she just watches me walk downstairs. She was like, 'Are you going to your studio? 'I’m like, 'Yeah, you wanna come?' She’s like, 'Yeah,' and we'll just go down there and make beats together and I'll play the guitar, and I'll just hand her the microphone and she'll just freestyle. It's unbelievable," Thomas Rhett said of Willa's interest in music.

The country singer has also shared some of Willa's music to Instagram, and while he's ecstatic about his little songstress' love for his craft, he's hoping his other children will fall in love with it too.

"I want them to fall in love with music. I’m not trying to convince any of them to do what I do for a living, but I do think that if I can impart any wisdom on the classics or even just knowing how to craft a song, I think it's just a really neat trait to possess in life," Thomas Rhett shared. "And if they love it naturally, they got dad here to somewhat help them coach that."