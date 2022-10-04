Tia Mowry Files for Divorce From Cory Hardrict After 14 Years of Marriage

Tia Mowry is ending her marriage to Cory Hardrict after 14 years. On Tuesday, the Sister, Sister star took to her Instagram to share the news.

“I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways,” she captioned a black and white picture of her and Hardrict locking eyes.

“These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children. I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives.”

Hardrict has yet to speak out about the news.

Mowry, 44, cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for her divorce filing -- signed on Sept. 30 -- which ET has obtained.

The actress also requested that she and Hardrict, 44, both maintain legal and physical custody of their two children, Cree, 11, and Cairo, 4.

The couple’s official wedding date is listed as April 20, 2008. However, the date of separation is listed as "TBD."

As for the couple’s assets, it is noted that there is a premarital agreement in place and "all assets and obligations of each party are her/his separate property."

Prior to the announcement, Mowry shared a cryptic message on her Instagram Stories that read, “Letting go can be painful. But, it won’t hurt as much as holding on to an illusion.”

In 2017, ahead of welcoming her second child, Mowry spoke to ET about the secret to her and Hardrict's marriage.

“There are going to be days where I say something that I don't necessarily mean, if I'm annoyed or whatever -- forgive him, you forgive yourself,” she advised. “So, I think that's the key, but also I think [it's] appreciation and showing how much you appreciate your significant other.”