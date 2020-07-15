Tiffani Thiessen Recreates Her Wedding Day at Home for Her 15th Anniversary

Tiffani Thiessen pulled out all the stops for her 15th wedding anniversary. The 46-year-old actress took to Instagram to share the special surprise she organized to celebrate her decade-and-a-half of marriage with Brady Smith. The couple tied the knot in 2005 and share two kids, Harper, 10, and Holt, 5.

In the sweet pic, Smith, wearing a sharp suit, kisses a white dress-clad Thiessen as she grins for the camera.

"Last night I surprised my husband with a special 15 year anniversary gift," she wrote. "I recreated [an] 'at home' version of our wedding. From the table, to the flowers, to the decor and even the menu beautifully re-created by my dear friend @maili_halme who did our wedding."

'It was a memorable night to say the least...and I think I blew my husband’s socks off. (Brownie Points!💪🏼)," she added.

Smith shared the same photo on his Instagram page, captioning his post, "Man, I love my wife :)"

On her Instagram Story, Thiessen shared more shots of the special night, showing off a recreation of their wedding menu, cake, table and flowers.

Instagram

Instagram

Instagram

Instagram

Thiessen also displayed their wedding invitation, used the same china, and even arranged a Zoom call with their pastor.

Instagram

Instagram

Instagram

The sweet couple toasted each other and lovingly enjoyed the night together.

Instagram

Instagram

When ET spoke with Thiessen via video chat in April, the actress shared how she and her family were doing amid quarantine.

"We wake up every morning feeling thankful that we’re healthy and that we have each other, and everybody in my circle is good," she said. "It is what it is and we’re trying to make the best of it."

As for what's helped her cope during these challenging times, Thiessen told ET that fresh air and staying in touch with friends and family are key.

"The two things that have helped me the most are getting outside -- literally just being outside with fresh air, whether you're in cold, whether you're in hot right now, it doesn't matter. It's just fresh air," she said. "And then secondly, just staying connected. Staying connected to people, to your family, with people that you're close with, your friends."

"I've been doing these Zoom cocktail hours with my girlfriends," she added. "I'm literally going to be talking to my grandmother tonight, who is 94 years old. It's super important to stay connected."

Watch the video below to see more of ET's interview with Thiessen.