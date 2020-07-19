Tiffany Haddish Raves Over Her Newly-Shaved Head -- See the Pic!

Tiffany Haddish can't get enough of her new look. The Like a Boss star took to Instagram on Saturday to gush over her newly-shaved head. Haddish decided to cut her hair off on July 7, but only recently shaved her head.

"Just Loving my new look thought I’d share it with y’all. The best part is when water hits my head it feels like kisses from God," Haddish captioned a photo of herself beaming over her bald head on Saturday. "#sheready for more of Gods Love!"

The comedian got plenty of love from fans and celeb friends in the comments. "She don’t need no hair, she is gorgeously gorgeous! ❤️," Kelly Rowland commented.

"Wait until you get them waves 🌊 tho," Marlon Wayans added.

Haddish has kept her fans updated on every step of her hair journey. She went live on Instagram while deciding to make the chop earlier this month.

"I cut all my hair off cause I want to see my Scalp . I know my whole body I know where every mole is but I don’t know my Scalp. So hello Sclap #SheReady to everything," she previously wrote on Instagram.

Haddish assured fans that her decision to shave her head was "a long time" coming.

"Why, when a woman decides, 'Hey, I'm going to cut this hair off, because I want to see my scalp,' she gotta have a mental problem? Nothing is wrong with my brain, guys. I'm not suffering from no emotional s**t, nothing. I've literally been talking about this for years, how I want to see my scalp. I know every single piece of my body," she said in a follow-up video. "I've been talking about this for a long time."

