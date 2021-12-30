Tiffini Hale, Former 'Mickey Mouse Club' Member, Dead at 46

Tiffini Hale, the former Mickey Mouse Club member, has died. She was 46. The actress died on Christmas morning after she suffered a cardiac arrest. Hale's bandmates and All New Mickey Mouse Club alumni Chasen Hampton and Deedee Magno Hall shared the devastating news on their Instagrams on Thursday.

"It is with the heaviest of broken hearts that we share the sad news of the passing of our beloved sister, Tiffini Talia Hale," their post began. "Early this month, she suffered a cardiac arrest that resulted in her being left in a coma. After many prayers and with her family by her side, our dearest Tiff took her last breath Christmas morning. She is now resting peacefully."

"Tiffini’s family has kindly asked that their privacy be respected as they take this time to grieve.

Tiffini’s mother Nancy and sister Tanya send their love to all, as well as many thanks for such kind support through the years," they continued, adding that on behalf of the Hale family, her Disney Channel pop group Party and MMC "brothers and sisters," they wanted to thank everyone for their love and well wishes.

"Her beauty, talent, style and fun loving spirit will forever live in our hearts and memories," they concluded.

Hale was part of The All New Mickey Mouse Club from it's beginning to its end, from 1989 to 1995. She co-starred alongside Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, Ryan Gosling, Justin Timberlake and more. The entertainer also appeared on Blossom and The Kendall K. & Friends Show.