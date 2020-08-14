Tig Notaro Is Replacing Chris D'Elia in Netflix's 'Army of the Dead'

Netflix's zombie flick Army of the Dead is undergoing some last-minute corrective recasting, with Tig Notaro set to replace Chris D'Elia before the film is released.

The Zack Snyder–directed film shot last summer, but according to The Hollywood Reporter, "will now undergo a quick round of reshoots to incorporate Notaro's role" and use green screen and CGI to add her into previously filmed sequences.

Army of the Dead, which follows a band of mercenaries who attempt to pull off a heist in Las Vegas following a zombie outbreak, also stars Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Ana de la Reguera, Theo Rossi, Huma Qureshi, Omari Hardwick, Hiroyuki Sanada and Raúl Castillo.

"There are no handcuffs on me at all with this one," Snyder, who made his directorial debut in the genre with 2004's Dawn of the Dead, previously told THR. "I thought this was a good palate cleanser to really dig in with both hands and make something fun and epic and crazy and bonkers in the best possible way."

Notaro, who is perhaps best known for her stand-up, recently starred in Lucy in the Sky and Instant Family, along with roles in season 2 of CBS All Access' Star Trek: Discovery and Amazon's Transparent.