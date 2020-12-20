Tiger Woods Beams Over Son Charlie's Impressive Performance at PNC Championship

Tiger Woods is a proud dad! The pro golfer couldn't help but celebrate his son's impressive performance at the PNC Championship on Saturday, praising the 11-year-old for his "awesome shot."

Tiger, 44, was right behind his son -- and wearing a matching purple shirt -- when Charlie drove the ball around 175 yards, which set him up for an eagle. The athlete smiled wide and gave Charlie a high five and proud pat after the accomplishment.

"That's your first eagle!" Tiger marveled, according to videos shared on social media by the PGA Tour.

Eagle for Team Woods. 🦅



-3 thru 3. 👀 pic.twitter.com/mtxecAh5k5 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 19, 2020

What it's all about. 🙌



Charlie Woods eagles and @TigerWoods is loving it. pic.twitter.com/E2mUJEquG4 — PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) December 19, 2020

Cameras also captured other supportive moments between the father-son duo, like a fist bump when Tiger got a birdie.

"He enjoyed being out there," Tiger told reporters, according to ESPN. "Him hitting some of those incredible shots and carrying from the range to the golf course is what we talked about."

See more cute pics from their time on the green below.

Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images

Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images

Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images

The PNC championship, formerly known as the Father/Son Challenge, brings together PGA Tour and LPGA athletes and a family member to compete as a team. The two-day competition started on Saturday.

See more on Woods in the video below.