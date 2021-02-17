TikTok Says Skinny Jeans Are Out -- Here's What to Buy Instead

In addition to dance challenges and air fryer recipes, TikTok is the platform to scour through for the latest fashion trends. The latest wardrobe staple the app has us considering for an update is jeans, especially skinny jeans.

Now, we'll never truly let go of our beloved skinny jeans. The fitted denim style is so versatile! But if you're looking to try something trendier than the classic, many TikTok users, including the app's biggest stars like Addison Rae and Charli D'Amelio, are opting for baggier silhouettes from the straight-leg to the wide-leg that are reminiscent of '90s fashion.

And since TikTok is the source for all things affordable (like the $31 booty-lifting leggings Lizzo loves), you know the recommended jeans won't break the bank -- featuring budget-friendly brands like Levi's, Gap, H&M and American Eagle.

Shop TikTok-approved jeans below.

Amazon

The ultra-high rise Levi's Ribcage style is a fave among the app's biggest personalities like Addison Rae and Charli D'Amelio.

$80 AT AMAZON

Gap

This classic, cheeky Gap jean has the right amount of stretch.

$36 AT GAP (REGULARLY $70)

Walmart

This men's straight-leg jean from Walmart became a viral DIY item on TikTok.

$10 AT WALMART

American Eagle

Specifically designed for curves, the American Eagle Curvy Mom Jean is made from mid-weight denim that's shaped slim at the top and roomy through the hip and thigh.

$50 AT AMERICAN EAGLE

H&M

We've been seeing a lot of H&M denim on TikTok, especially their wide-leg styles.

$35 AT H&M

PacSun

The '90s Boyfriend Jeans from PacSun is a popular choice. It's fitted on the hip and upper thigh and loose throughout the leg. The ripped detail adds to the effortlessly cool vibe.

$60 AT PACSUN

ASOS

The Pull&Bear Dad Jean is perfect if you're looking for a baggy silhouette.

$53 AT ASOS