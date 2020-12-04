Tim Brooke-Taylor, 'The Goodies' Star, Dies at 79 of Coronavirus Complications

The British comedian, best known for his work on The Goodies and I'm Sorry I Haven't A Clue, died of complications from coronavirus on Sunday, his rep confirms to ET. He was 79.

Brooke-Taylor, whose success spanned more than six decades, built his comedic roots in the Cambridge Footlights Club, which he joined in 1960. He started his broadcasting career on BBC radio before transitioning to television with the BBC Two series, The Goodies, which ran from 1970 to 1982. The show also starred Graeme Garden and Bill Oddie, who were tasked with doing "anything, anytime" -- prompting segments which combined slapstick and situation comedy. Brooke-Taylor later became a long-standing panelist on Radio 4's I'm Sorry I Haven't A Clue.

In 2011, Brooke-Taylor was appointed Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) during Queen Elizabeth II's Birthday Honors, for his services to entertainment.

Fans and famous friends took to social media to pay tribute to Brooke-Taylor after his death.

"Just heard the devastating news of the death of Tim Brooke-Taylor. A hero for as long as I can remember, and –on a few golden occasions – a colleague and collaborator on I'm Sorry I Haven't A Clue," Stephen Fry said. "Gentle, kind, funny, wise, warm, but piercingly witty when he chose to be. So sad."

"BREAKING NEWS: British comedy legend Tim Brooke-Taylor, famed for The Goodies and I'm Sorry I Haven't A Clue, has died from Coronavirus, aged 79. How incredibly sad. Such a funny man. RIP," Piers Morgan wrote.

Brooke-Taylor is survived by his wife, Christine Weadon, and their two sons, Ben and Edward. See more on stars we've lost to coronavirus in the video below.