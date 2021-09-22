Tim McGraw Celebrates Faith Hill's Birthday with a Sweet Throwback Clip

Tim McGraw's love for Faith Hill has only grown stronger over the years! The 54-year-old country crooner took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a sweet video in honor of his wife's 54th birthday.

The clip shows McGraw discussing Hill's 1999 music video for "Breathe" in an interview with Diane Sawyer.

"When you see that video, every time it goes by, what do you think?" Sawyer asks McGraw in the decades-old clip, as portions of the video, which shows Hill rolling around in satin sheets, play.

"It's my wife," he replies. "It's like I wanna call my college buddies and say, 'Hey, I'm married to her!'"

McGraw's post ends with a present-day McGraw talking to the camera directly to his wife.

"Hey, baby. I still feel the same way, even more so," he says. "Happy birthday. You caught up with me finally. I wouldn't change anything for the world, and I love you."

Hill commented on the post with red heart emojis, while her and McGraw's 19-year-old daughter, Audrey, wrote, "Awwwww." The couple, who tied the knot in 1996, also shares Maggie, 23, and Gracie, 24.

When ET's Nischelle Turner spoke to McGraw in May 2020, he wasn't shy about praising his wife.

"She's a strong woman. She's a great role model for our daughters... the best role model any of them can have," he said. "She has a heart just as big as her voice."

"She loves everybody and she wants to do the best for everybody and she always wants everything to be perfect for everybody," McGraw continued. "She loves me unconditionally, which says a lot 'cause there's a lot of conditions of me."