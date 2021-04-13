Timberwolves' Game Against Nets Postponed Following Police Killing of Daunte Wright in Minneapolis Suburb

The game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Brooklyn Nets scheduled for Monday night has been postponed in the wake of the police shooting of Daunte Wright on Sunday night in the suburb of Brooklyn Center, the NBA announced on Monday.

The game could be played on Tuesday instead, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. However, no final decision has been made at this time.

From the NBA: "The National Basketball Association announced today that in light of the tragic events in the Minneapolis area yesterday, tonight's game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center has been postponed. The decision to postpone was made by the NBA after consultation with the Timberwolves organization and local and state officials. Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Daunte Wright during this difficult times."

Wright, 20, died after he was shot at a traffic stop by a Minnesota police officer. The shooting was labeled as accidental by the Brooklyn Center police chief, who said that the officer was trying to shoot Wright with a taser, as opposed to a gun.

The incident occurred while Minnesota police were trying to arrest Wright on an outstanding warrant. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the incident. Protests stemming from Wright's death are expected to occur in downtown Minneapolis.

In addition to the Timberwolves' game against Nets, the NHL game between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues scheduled for Monday night was also postponed, as was the MLB game between the Minnesota Twins and Boston Red Sox.

"Yesterday's tragic event, involving the life of Daunte Wright, once again leaves our community mourning. After consultation with the League, and local and state officials, we believe postponing tonight's game versus the Brooklyn Nets is the best decision," the Timberwolves said in a statement.