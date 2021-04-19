Timothee Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp Spotted Shopping Together Amid Reconciliation Rumors

Is love in the air yet again for Timothee Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp? Amid rumors of their possible romantic reconciliation, the pair were spotted shopping together in New York over the weekend.

An eyewitness tells ET that the former flames came in to shop around at boutique jewelry and clothing store Verameat in the Big Apple.

"They came in together and both looked around. Timothée has come into the store several times, both with Lily and alone," the eyewitness says, adding that the Dune actor bought her a dress as a surprise.

"While Lily was looking at something outside, he bought it quickly for her as a secret gift and then ran out," the eyewitness recalls, adding that Chalamet also bought a bomber jacket for himself and a necklace. "He was very sweet and is always gracious and kind to the designer and staff at the store."

ET has reached out to their respective reps for comment on their rumored romance.

Chalamet and Depp reportedly split last April, after a year of dating. Recently the actress sat down for a chat on The Drew Barrymore Show, and explained how and why she tries to keep her private life as private as possible.

"The value of privacy is something that’s been instilled in me from an early age," shared the Voyagers actress, who is also the daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis “Growing up in a family like I did ... I always learned the importance of privacy and valuing that and keeping things just for yourself."

"So that’s something that I’ve carried on into my own career and that’s really important to me," she added, explaining that the key has been finding "balance" between her fame and keeping things private.

While the pair have been romantically linked in recent months, Chalamet was spotted kissing Eiza Gonzalez last June, though they've never confirmed any potential romance.

Chalamet and Gonzalez were snapped together in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and they weren't shy about showing PDA. Check out the video below for more.