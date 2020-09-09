Timothée Chalamet Comes Face-to-Face With a Giant Sandworm in First 'Dune' Trailer

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Dune.

Frank Herbert's seminal -- and notoriously difficult to adapt -- novel is making its way to the big screen once again courtesy of Blade Runner 2049 director Denis Villeneuve, and on Wednesday, Warner Bros. unveiled the first trailer for Dune.

The space opera centers on Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet), a young nobleman forced to relocate with his parents (Oscar Isaac and Rebecca Ferguson) to the desert planet Arrakis -- the most dangerous planet in the universe, better known as Dune.

"You inherit too much power. You have proven you can rule yourself, now you must learn to rule others," the Reverend Mother Gaius Helen Mohiam (Charlotte Rampling) tells Paul in the trailer. "Something none of your ancestors learned."

"My father rules an entire planet," Paul objects.

"He's losing it," says Gaius Helen Mohiam.

On Arrakis, House Atreides is tasked with overseeing the harvest of a precious spice possessing untold power -- capable of extending human life and enhancing prescient abilities -- while fending off royal rivals and giant carnivorous sandworms.

"I must not fear. Fear is the mind-killer," Chalamet's Paul says, quoting directing from Herbert's text. "Where the fear is gone, only I will remain."

Dune is in theaters Dec. 18.