Timothée Chalamet to Play Young Willy Wonka in New Origin Film 'Wonka'

Timothée Chalamet is set to play the iconic character of chocolate maker and candy inventor Willy Wonka in Wonka, a new origin film from Warner Bros. and The Roald Dahl Story Co., ET can confirm.

ET can also confirm that 25-year-old Chalamet will sing and dance in the film. Deadline reports that Wonka will tell the story of a young Willy Wonka and will explore the upbringing of the beloved character in Roald Dahl's 1964 children's novel.

Paul King is set to direct, who previously directed 2014's Paddington and its sequel, Paddington 2.

Of course, this isn't the first time the Wonka character has appeared on film. The late Gene Wilder played him in the 1971 film Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, and Johnny Depp played the character in Tim Burton's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory in 2005.

Gene Wilder as Willy Wonka on the set of the film 'Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory' in 1971. Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images

Interestingly enough, Chalamet previously dated Depp's 21-year-old daughter, Lily-Rose Depp. The two reportedly split last April but are still clearly on good terms -- they were spotted shopping together in New York just last month.