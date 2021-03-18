Tinsley Mortimer and Fiancé Scott Kluth Split

Tinsley Mortimer and Scott Kluth are going their separate ways. The pair have split just over a year after getting engaged, Kluth announced on Thursday. ET has reached out to Mortimer's rep for comment.

"After 14 months of engagement, Tinsley and I have ended our relationship, and we have been living independently for the last few months," Kluth said in a statement to People. "This was an incredibly difficult decision, but it is one that I believe is best for both of us. I will always care about Tinsley and I sincerely wish her happiness and success in all that she does in the future."

"While I understand this news will be of interest to many, I ask for privacy and understanding during this time as I continue to work on recovering emotionally from the end of our relationship," he added.

The Real Housewives of New York City star was introduced to the CouponCabin CEO in February 2017 by her RHONY castmate, Carole Radziwill. Mortimer and Kluth continued to date on and off until their engagement in November 2019.

"I'm glad for her. You know, it's been a long time coming," Mortimer's co-star, Luann de Lesseps, told ET at the time. "God knows we've been back and forth about Scott, and all that. And, I'm happy for her, you know?"

"I hope it works out, because they've had their ups and downs," de Lesseps added. "I hope this one is going to stick and it's here to stay."

Last year, Mortimer revealed she'd be moving to Chicago to be with Kluth, and in June, she announced she'd thus be leaving RHONY.