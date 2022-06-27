Tisha Campbell on Probability of a 'Martin' Reboot (Exclusive)

Tisha Campbell is still feeling the love after BET's Martin reunion -- but that doesn’t mean she's down for a reboot. Earlier this year, Campbell, Martin Lawrence, Tichina Arnold and Carl Anthony Payne II reunited, marking nearly 30 years since they first graced the small screen together.

One person missing was Tommy Ford, who played Tommy on the series, and died in 2016 at age 52. Campbell told ET that although the reunion was "magic," Ford's absence would make a Martin reboot difficult.

"Tommy is not with us so that's a little hard to say," the 53-year-old actress told ET's Kevin Frazier at the 2022 BET Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday. "It really is too hard. We would miss him so much. Well never say never, like Martin [Lawrence] says -- but it's just too hard to see ourselves without him."

Earlier this month, Martin: The Reunion, which recreated the iconic living room of Martin (Lawrence) and Gina's (Campbell) apartment -- aired exclusively on BET+. Ahead of its premiere, Campbell told ET about the moment.

"It was really surreal, it was very nostalgic," Campbell said of gathering on the recreated set. "The first thing I looked at was the color of the cabinets because they got that right -- and the refrigerator! So it was like... just really surreal."

Sunday's ceremony gave Campbell another chance to reunite with her Martin co-star, Payne, as they took the stage to present an award. Additionally, Campbell has a special bond with her other Martin co-star, Arnold, who is her off-screen best friend and joined her in hosting this year's Soul Train Awards.

When it came to any advice for Taraji. P. Henson, who hosted the BET Awards, Campbell noted, "It's a lot of work. Tachina and I also produced the [Soul Train Awards], so we had we go with the writers and the dancing and everything. We have our hands in everything and if I know Taraji P. Henson, she does the same thing. She is the ultimate professional."

Now Campbell is focusing on her upcoming sitcom, Uncoupled, with Neil Patrick Harris -- which premieres on July 26.

"It's really a very different show," she told ET. "It's Darren Starr, who created Sex and the City, and it's like a Sex and the City but got a little bit of LGBTQ happening. So it's a really a beautiful piece. I am very proud of it, and I got to work with some amazing actors -- Tony Award winners and Oscar winners -- so I am really excited about this show."