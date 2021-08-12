‘Titletown High’: Watch the Exclusive Trailer for the Valdosta High School Football Reality Series

Valdosta, Georgia, home to the high school football program with the most wins in the U.S., is about to take center stage in Netflix’s Titletown High. And only ET has the exclusive trailer for the sports-centric reality series that mixes the drama of Varsity Blues and the heart of Friday Night Lights as it chronicles the many highs and lows of the Wildcats’ 2020 football season led by their controversial and infamous head coach, Rush Propst.

From Jason Sciavicco, the creator and executive producer of MTV’s Two-a-Days, which also followed Propst in 2006, Titletown High has unprecedented behind-the-scenes access to the lives of Valdosta athletes and staff as cameras follow them on and off the field. “Full of high-stakes sports action and relatable teenage drama,” Netflix promises, “Titletown High delivers a complex portrait of the most unique football culture in America.”

In addition to Propst, who is looking for his 300th career win after being hired to replace coach Alan Rodemaker, the series tell the stories of star quarterback and California transfer Jake Garcia, the quiet leader-in-training Amari Jones, playboy Grayson Leavy, and Jacarious Peak, a hype man with lots of potential, as well as several others over the course of a pandemic-plagued season. (Check out the full roster below.)

The trailer also includes a preview of the unreleased G-Eazy song, “Breakdown.” Featuring Demi Lovato, the track is from his forthcoming album, These Things Happen Too. “I felt like this song perfectly captures the roller coaster of emotions in the show and the intense feelings brought on by the pressures of successes and failures in life. Hearing this song with their stories brought the meaning behind the lyrics to a whole new level,” the rapper said to ET. “We’re hella excited to be a part of this series!”

And we’re hella excited to watch!

Jake Garcia, #6

Netflix

Jake is a highly-ranked quarterback prospect who moved to Valdosta to play out his senior year after the pandemic shut down high school football in California. Jake is a natural leader who quickly makes his mark on the Wildcats program, but controversy surrounding the legality of his move from California interrupts his goals and casts a shadow over the season.

Amari Jones, #2

Netflix

Amari is a talented and dedicated junior quarterback who has transferred to Valdosta with hopes of leading the team and igniting his dreams of playing college football. His fluctuating confidence and ability to balance the pressures of being a starting quarterback and living a normal teenage life underscore the Wildcat’s season and his personal journey as a football player and person.

Morgan Miller

Netflix

Morgan is Amari’s polar opposite. Emotional, strong-willed and constantly vulnerable, she is always living her truth. Morgan’s commitment to Amari is absolute and she pays a price for being the field friend of the team’s starting quarterback.

Grayson Leavy, #33

Netflix

Charismatic and unfiltered, Grayson is the prototypical teenage guy. Born and raised in Valdosta and around the team, he has always wanted to be a Wildcat. While he needs football as a pathway to college, his focus is affected by a complicated love life. Caught between his attraction to his girlfriend, Lenley, and his best friend (and ex-girlfriend) Zoey, Grayson faces constant drama on and off the field.

Lenley Gross

Netflix

In a small town like Valdosta, Lenley stands out. She’s beautiful, complicated, and hard to read. She wants nothing more than to be a good girlfriend to Grayson, but she also knows he might not be worth the effort.

Zoey Watson

Netflix

Zoey is the quintessential “girl next door.” She maintains a strong friendship with Grayson, but clearly hopes for something more. Her no-nonsense attitude and casual demeanor are a perfect fit for Grayson, but will he realize that before it’s too late?

Jacarious Peak, #66

Netflix

Peak is big, loud, and the hype man of the team. He’s a budding talent with big-time possibilities, but he needs to focus more on football to realize his potential.

Titletown High premieres Friday, Aug. 27 on Netflix.