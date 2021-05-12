Tito, Marlon & Jackie Jackson Discuss Justin Timberlake's Apology to Janet Jackson Over Super Bowl Incident

Host Andy Cohen asked the brothers what they thought of Justin's long-deferred apology which he released in February, regarding his controversial halftime show with Janet in 2004. The event culminated in Janet's now-infamous wardrobe malfunction, which lead to a great deal of backlash, almost all of which was directed toward Janet, while Justin remained largely unaffected by the controversy.

Justin took to Instagram in February to share a lengthy post apologizing for his role, and for his behavior in the past, writing in part, "I want to take accountability for my own missteps in all of this as well as be part of a world that uplifts and supports. I care deeply about the wellbeing of the people I love and have loved. I can do better and I will do better."

Addressing the post, Marlon told Andy, "You know, it takes a man to step up and do that, so we do thank him for doing that."

"But we'd like to move forward because that was out there, the negativity about it," Marlon continued. "But, as they say in the old days, as long as they're talking about you, good or bad, you're still in the public's eye."

"We thank you, Justin, for what you did," Marlon added.

Jackie added that it was "nice he did something like that, because it kind of hurt Janet in the past. So for him to step up and say that, it means a whole lot."

Justin's apology came on the heels of the release of the documentary The New York Times Presents Framing Britney Spears, which brought a lot of added attention to his past behavior related to his relationship with the "Toxic" singer and his treatment of Janet after the infamous Super Bowl halftime show.

In his public apology -- which was directed toward both Britney and Janet -- Justin shared, "I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right. I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism."

"The industry is flawed. It sets men, especially white men, up for success," the statement continued, in part. "It's designed this way. As a man in a privileged position I have to be vocal about this. Because of my ignorance, I didn’t recognize it for all that it was while it was happening in my own life but I do not want to ever benefit from others being pulled down again."

Since the post, Janet has not yet publicly commented on Justin's apology.

Meanwhile, Janet has decided to auction off over 1,000 items from her life and career with Julien's Auctions. The auction starts Friday, May 14, and concludes on Janet's 55th birthday on Sunday, May 16.

ET recently spoke with Martin Nolan, Executive Director at Julien's Auctions, who opened up about whether Janet will make a personal appearance during the big event.

"We wouldn’t be surprised if she did make an appearance and because it’s her birthday this weekend she might want to be home with her mom for her birthday, so it's very possible," he shared. "We have everything ready for her."

By auctioning off so many items from her storied career, some wonder if it means the songstress has plans to retire. Nolan, however, said the auction was just an opportunity to reset.

"This gave her time to reflect. It was cathartic for her, liberating to downsize, let go, and start again," he shared. "This lady is certainly a very busy mom but she has no intention of retiring. She’s looking for the next project, the next challenge so I expect we’re going to see a lot more of Janet to come, which we are very thankful for."