Todd and Julie Chrisley Drop Final Message Recorded Before They Went to Prison: 'You Will Hear Back From Us'

Todd and Julie Chrisley have a final message for their listeners. In a podcast episode of Chrisley Confessions originally taped on Jan. 10, the couple shares their thoughts with their listeners before they officially surrendered and began their prison sentences on Jan. 17.

During the podcast episode, Todd states that although things have been rough, they could be worse. "Rough is all in perspective. Some people would say we haven't had a rough week," he tells his wife. "Lots of stuff going on. We are blessed to get up every day with God giving us the renewed energy to continue the fight we are fighting and to allow us to move forward."

The Chrisley Knows Best stars discuss how they "find hope" in different ways -- with Todd saying he finds hope "in God" while Julie finds hope "in people." They talk about how that translates when it comes to their ways of coping with people who have "done wrong" toward them. Todd admits that he strikes back at people who are "trashy" to the couple and their family, while Julie says she prefers to leave that matter up to God.

Todd references the couple's "battle" with the Georgia Department of Revenue and the discovery of an alleged "porn site" run by an officer that the TV personality feels has wronged his family. He admits that he wanted to post the site featuring the officer and his wife, but Julie urged him to think of the officer's children.

"I said, 'But they don't care that they've harmed [my children]?' Well folks, that's not the right approach. That's the devil sitting there and saying, 'Todd, I sent this information to you, you use this to show what kind of people they are. To show the lack of character they have, to show the lack of morals they have,'" he rants.

"I had to pray on it and I realized, I don't think that I'm supposed to do this," he says.

"There are so many more people that are facing far worse than what we're facing," Todd shares at another point in the podcast. "And I think that's why I'm in a better place with it. Because I know that is not my final destination. This may be my future for a minute, but I also have faith that the judicial system is going to turn it around. I also have faith that the appellate court will see this for what it is."

When a caller from Kentucky asks if there's anything their supporters can do to end their case, the couple says that all they can ask for is "prayer."

"The legal system that we've never been a part of before now is a very complex system... that we're still learning," Todd says. "You just have to hope and pray to God that when one division of the judicial system fails, that the next level, which is the appellate court, sees the mistakes and tries to correct those mistakes."

The couple ends the episode by thanking the fans for their support and for listening to the podcast. "We love each and every person that calls in, each and every person that considers themselves a fan..." Todd notes. "You will hear back from us soon. Good luck and God bless."

Todd and Julie were indicted in 2019, and more than two years later, following a three-week trial, both were convicted on federal tax evasion and fraud charges.

Todd reported to Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Pensacola in Florida, a minimum security facility. Julie was originally set to report to FCI Marianna in Jackson County, Florida, just two hours away, but reported instead to Federal Medical Center Lexington in Lexington, Kentucky, after being re-designated to the facility on Dec. 20. FMC Lexington houses both male and female inmates requiring medical or mental health care and holds inmates of all security classifications.

ET spoke with the Chrisleys' attorney, Alex Little, on Wednesday, who said the couple would want folks to know "they are the same people they've always been."

"They didn't do these things and they're going to fight to get their name cleared," Little told ET.

And as for the future of the family's podcast, Little revealed that there's no way to know if Todd and Julie will be able to participate during their time behind bars. "It's gonna depend on policies in each different prison. Some may let them, some may not," he noted.

Earlier this month, while on the Chrisley Confessions podcast, Julie discussed what life is going to be like for her being separated from her husband for the first time, and how seeing Emmy Medders' mother care for her father during his ALS diagnosis put things into perspective.

"There is that possibility of my husband and I being separated, but there’s a difference between my husband and I being separated for a period of time and having to say goodbye forever," Julie said as she became emotional while alluding to her and Todd's time away in prison.

"So, it almost makes me feel ashamed that I’m worried. She’s going to have to say goodbye to her husband and she won’t see him again on this side of heaven. So, I think it puts things into perspective. I know it puts things into perspective for me. We all think our hard is the hardest thing."

