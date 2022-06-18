Todd and Julie Chrisley Open Up About 'Heartbreaking Time' Following Guilty Verdict in Tax Evasion Case

Todd and Julie Chrisley briefly shared how they're feeling amid the legal trouble they find themselves in after a jury returned a guilty verdict in their federal tax fraud case.

During Friday's episode of their Chrisley Confessions podcast, Todd addressed the elephant in the room saying, "I know all of you guys are wanting to know every detail that is going on in our lives, and I have to ask that you respect that we’re not allowed to talk about it at the present time. There will come a time."

The Chrisley Knows Best star then went on to say how the trial and subsequent verdict is affecting them.

"We did want to come on today and let everyone know that it’s a very sad, heartbreaking time for our family right now but we still hold steadfast in our faith and we trust that God will do what he does best because God’s a miracle worker," Todd added.

Julie then chimed in saying, "We're alive and kicking and we appreciate all the support we have received from everyone."

Todd said some of that support has included "tens and thousands of messages every day -- from mail to gifts being delivered to our home to people delivering food." He urged fans not to drive from far distances and that while the food, flowers and gifts are very much appreciated it's also very much not necessary, even though "it's a tough time right now."

As far as how the kids are taking this, Todd says they're doing as best they can during this tough situation.

"A lot of tears, a lot of heartache, a lot of sorrow, a lot of trying to understand how this is where we are right now," Todd said. "But we are here."

What's more, Todd says the couple will continue their Chrisley Confessions podcast, until they can't.

"We’re going to continue Chrisley Confessions for as long as we get to do it," he said, "and then Chase and Savannah will take it over and at that point they will be the ones that can fill you in on everything that’s going on in our lives at that point."

The couple shares Grayson, 16, Savannah, 24, and Chase, 26. Todd is also dad to Kyle, 30, and Lindsie, 32, from his first marriage. Todd and Julie are additionally caretakers of Todd's 78-year-old mother, Faye.

Earlier this month, Todd and Julie were found guilty of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud. In addition, Julie was convicted of wire fraud. The Chrisley Knows Best stars face up to 30 years in prison. They are currently under house arrest until they're sentenced in October.

In August 2019, Todd and Julie were indicted by a federal grand jury for falsifying documents to secure up to $30 million in bank loans for personal use.

Following the guilty verdict, Julie's lawyer, Steve Friedberg, said in a statement to ET that "both Chrisleys are devastated and disappointed with the verdict and will be pursuing an appeal."