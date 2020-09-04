Todd Chrisley Is Home and 'Doing Well' After Being Hospitalized for Coronavirus

Todd Chrisley is on the mend.

On Thursday, Chrisley's 22-year-old daughter, Savannah, gave her Instagram followers an update on her father's health after the Chrisley Knows Best star shared that he's been battling the coronavirus for three weeks and was hospitalized. On Wednesday, the 52-year-old reality star said he spent four and a half days in the hospital and was the sickest he had ever been in his entire life on his and his wife Julie's podcast, Chrisley Confessions.

"DAD IS HOME AND DOING WELL! He said he feels 75% better!!" Savannah Instagrammed along with a smiling picture of him. "Within the past couple days he's kinda been a smarta**... so we know he's definitely on the mend! 😂."

"I mean that mischievous smile isn't ever gonna give up ❤️," she added.

Meanwhile, Chrisley's 30-year-old estranged daughter, Lindsie, also commented on his diagnosis on Wednesday on her Instagram Story, when she slammed "disgusting" messages she shared she was getting about his health news. Referring to a message she received reading, "Hi Lindsie! Did you see your Dad has Covid? I guess the good guys really do win in the end," she wrote, "This is disgusting. My inbox is flooding with similar messages & I'm not here for it. Get right or get off my page."

Instagram

On Wednesday, Savannah emotionally talked about her feelings when her father tested positive for the coronavirus and was struggling.

"At one point I fell on my hands and knees and begged God to not take him..to not take my bestfriend..I would give everything I had if it meant keeping my daddy," she Instagrammed alongside a family picture. "I was so desperate that I dropped photos of our family off at the hospital and said 'If he sees these I know he'll keep fighting!'"

"So I guess the point of me telling u all this is so that u take it seriously...STAY HOME! SOCIAL DISTANCE!" she continued. "And most importantly..LOVE HARDER THAN EVER! Life is so short."