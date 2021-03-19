Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews Reunite Months After 'Dancing With the Stars' Exit

It's a Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews reunion! The two TV personalities reunited this week, after they were replaced on Dancing With the Stars last year. In the first photo, the 65-year-old host and 42-year-old sportscaster are having cocktails at a restaurant.

"Reunited & it feels so good 😉 with @erinandrews," Bergeron first wrote, with Andrews reposting the same photo and adding, "Always something in the works."

The two also commented on each other's Instagram pics, with Andrews writing, "Having sack after tequila after sack after tequila!!!" and Bergeron adding to her post, "What a fine looking pair of humans 😏😘."

In a follow-up selfie, Bergeron wrote, "This reunion deserves another post (with @erinandrews)."

Bergeron and Andrews were replaced by Tyra Banks ahead of season 29 of DWTS last year.

Fans and colleagues of theirs, including current and former dance pros, were surprised by the news. Executive producer Andrew Llinares defended the move to replace Bergeron and Andrews with Banks citing the pivot as a necessary change for the long-running franchise.

"It's all about evolution," he told reporters in September during Day 2 of ABC's virtual fall press day. "Any show like this that has been on for many, many seasons needs to continue to evolve. So I think changing that host is all about evolution. It was all about making the show feel fresh, making it feel new and make it reach out to a new audience -- as well as the audience that's been there for years."

Bergeron took to Twitter in July to break the news that he would not be back in the ballroom for season 29.

"Just informed @DancingABC will be continuing without me," Bergeron wrote. "It's been an incredible 15 year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I'm grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made. That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks?"

Soon after, ABC and BBC Studios released a joint statement to ET confirming the news, and revealed that Andrews was also out.

"Nobody wants to be let go when it’s not on their terms," Andrews said on the Token CEO podcast in September, on how it was difficult to learn she'd been axed from the long-running reality competition series. She added that, despite the disappointment, she felt there's "something on the horizon" now that she has more free time.

"I’m definitely working my people to find something and put something on the horizon," she explained. "I really enjoyed being in that space and I think I’m somebody that, as much as I do love sports, I’m a fan of a lot of things, [including] reality TV. I’m just a fan of TV."

