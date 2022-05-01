Tom Brady Already Has a Job Lined Up for When He Actually Retires From NFL

If and when Tom Brady decides to retire (again) the NFL star won't have to ponder what's next in his professional football career, because he's already got a job lined up. And it pays handsomely, too.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is set to be the lead NFL analyst for FOX Sports upon his retirement. FOX Corp. CEO Lachlan Murdoch dropped the news during the company's fiscal third-quarter earnings call. According to Murdoch, Brady will "not only call our biggest NFL games" alongside new lead NFL play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt, but "he will also serve as an ambassador for us, particularly with respect to client and promotional initiatives."

While terms of the deal were not disclosed during the call, the New York Post's ace media reporter Andrew Marchand reported that the seven-time Super Bowl champion inked a staggering 10-year, $375 million deal. To put that figure into perspective -- Brady, including this year, has earned $332 million, according to Spotrac, over the course of his NFL career while his FOX Sports deal will significantly surpass that amount in 10 years.

That being said, FOX Corp. is already refuting that figure, telling Deadline that "what has been reported isn't an accurate description of the deal and we have not yet released details beyond what was disclosed on our quarterly earnings call." It's unclear when Brady will join Burkhardt in the booth. Lachlan said "it's entirely up to him for when he chooses to retire and move into what will be an exciting and stellar television career." But when he does, Brady will fill a gaping hole in FOX Sports' broadcasting booth following the shocking departures of lead MLB and NFL play-by-play announcer Joe Buck and lead NFL analyst Troy Aikman, both of whom inked lucrative deals with ESPN back in March.

More recently, the father three just launched a golf apparel line. He's also got his always fun and informative podcast. With so much on his plate, it's no wonder why the future Hall of Famer recently told ET's Rachel Smith he feels guilty about how much time he spends away from his wife, Gisele Bündchen and his kids -- John 14, Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9.

"Being available to your kids is really important... I feel like I'm so driven to succeed in football and that's taken me away from other important priorities, which are my kids, my wife," Brady told ET. "She's really held it down for our family. I'm super grateful that she really committed so much of her time the last 14 years to make sure everything was so stable at home, so I could go live my dream. I look back at my parents, and my dad and mom did the same thing for me."

"I do feel, maybe, some guilt that I haven't been able to do that in the same way for my kids, but I'm doing the best I can do," he added. "I'm trying to be really conscious and aware of that, and then when I do have the time to spend with them, I'm really present."