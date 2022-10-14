Tom Brady Attends Robert Kraft's Surprise Wedding Solo in New York City

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and Dr. Dana Blumberg tied the knot on Friday in New York City.

According to multiple reports, Kraft invited a bunch of his famous friends for what was billed as a "Kickoff and a Touchdown" party. But little did Tom Brady and most guests knew that what they were actually attending was Kraft's surprise wedding ceremony at the Hall des Lumières.

Brady, dressed in a black blazer and white dressed shirt, was seen arriving solo to the shindig. Page Six obtained photos of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback arriving solo. The outlet also obtained photos of the happy couple exchanging a kiss. Former Patriots quarterback Drew Bledsoe, who was replaced by Brady in a 2001 campaign that changed the course of the franchise forever, took to Instagram and posted group photo with Kraft, Blumberg and past Patriot greats, including Brady.

Bledsoe captioned the post, "Great night celebrating RKK & Dana with some old friends."

People later reported, citing a source, that most guests were completely taken by surprise that they suddenly counted themselves as guests to a wedding ceremony for one of the most influential owners in the NFL. The source told the outlet that guests went upstairs where "[a] screen opened, and Robert and Dana came out," with Blumberg in a wedding dress.

People also reported that none other than Sir Elton John announced Kraft, 81, and Blumberg, 47, as husband and wife. Some other musical guests included Kraft's good friend, rapper Meek Mill, and Ed Sheeran. Page Six reported that Jon Bon Jovi, Kenny Chesney, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver also attended the soiree.

Kraft and Blumberg were reportedly first spotted together in 2017 at an Elton John AIDS Foundation event. She was seen posing with one of Kraft's Super Bowl rings at that event. They got engaged in March. Kraft was previously married to Myra until 2011, when she died of cancer. She was 68.

As for Brady, he was seen smiling entering the party and at the party amid divorce rumors. A source told ET earlier this month that the 45-year-old NFL star is having a hard time dealing with the idea of potentially losing his family.

“Tom isn't taking things well,” the source said. “He wants to reconcile and was still holding out hope that they could work things out. He is extremely hurt and misses Gisele being by his side. He feels abandoned in a way. He loves his family, but also wants to continue his career. He feels like he is in a tough spot."

The source says that the signs of the supermodel ending her marriage are there, as she has moved forward with retaining a divorce lawyer.

"Gisele has hired a divorce attorney to discuss her future plans,” the source added. “At this point, it's more of her decision to move things forward in this direction. Things are a bit difficult, both personally within their family, and because they both have huge assets.”