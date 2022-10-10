Tom Brady Celebrates 'Perfect Night' Amid Gisele Bundchen Divorce Rumors

Tom Brady is still enjoying life amid Gisele Bündchen divorce rumors. On Sunday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback shared a picture of himself fishing with his son after taking home a win against the Atlanta Falcons. “Great win and a perfect night,” the 45-year-old NFL star captioned the picture of the father-son duo with their backs towards the camera, casting their fishing rods in front of the sunset.

Missing from Brady’s photo was his wife, Bündchen, and his two other children. He shares Jack with his ex Bridget Moynahan. Brady’s photo follows his wife’s absence during games this season. Instead, his children have been seen in the stands cheering him on without their mother.

Brady’s photo follows reports that he is having a hard time with the idea of potentially losing his family.

Tom Brady/Instagram

“Tom isn't taking things well,” a source told ET. “He wants to reconcile and was still holding out hope that they could work things out. He is extremely hurt and misses Gisele being by his side. He feels abandoned in a way. He loves his family, but also wants to continue his career. He feels like he is in a tough spot."

The source says that the signs of the supermodel ending her marriage are there, as she has moved forward with retaining a divorce lawyer.

"Gisele has hired a divorce attorney to discuss her future plans,” the source adds. “At this point, it's more of her decision to move things forward in this direction. Things are a bit difficult, both personally within their family, and because they both have huge assets.”

In recent weeks, the supermodel has been seen in public without her wedding ring. In September, it was also reported that the couple have not been living together.

Brady and Bündchen got married in 2009. Last month, a source told ET that the athlete’s decision to unretire and spend more time away from his family was the root of the issue.