Tom Brady Has the Sweetest Dad Moment With Son Jack After Advancing to 2021 Super Bowl

Stop me if you've heard this before: Tom Brady is heading to the Super Bowl. For a record 10th time, the quarterback is heading to the big game, which will be his first with the Buccaneers.

This all comes thanks to Tampa Bay rolling into Lambeau Field on Sunday for the NFC Championship Game and handing the Packers a 31-26 defeat to advance to Super Bowl LV.

One of the more touching moments in the immediate aftermath of this win was the embrace between Tom Brady and his 13-year-old son, John “Jack” Edward, whom he shares with his ex, Bridget Moynahan.

Right as the game went final, cameras caught Brady walking towards the stands where he called out for his son, who was one of the few thousand to watch the game live at Lambeau Field, to come down to share a hug following this latest victory that sends the 43-year old to yet another Super Bowl.

Brady and the Buccaneers came out of the gate strong, scoring 21 points over the first two quarters to edge out to a double-digit lead by halftime. Even as the Packers cut the lead down to just five points in the second half, Tampa Bay's defense was able to make a couple of critical stops as Brady and the offense chewed off the necessary amount of time to secure the win and a ticket to Super Bowl LV.

Brady finished the game completing 20 of his 36 passes for 280 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions.

With this latest NFC title, the Buccaneers will become the first team in history to host a Super Bowl, which is set to kick off on Feb. 7 at Raymond James Stadium.

If Brady and his team can take advantage of that rare home-field setting, the quarterback would be in a position to earn the seventh Super Bowl title of his career, which would be more than any other franchise in league history.