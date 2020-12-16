Tom Cruise Yells at 'Mission: Impossible 7' Crew After Workers Break COVID-19 Rules in Leaked Audio

Tom Cruise takes his COVID-19 safety protocols seriously. The actor was recorded yelling at the London Mission: Impossible 7 crew about the importance of following safety rules implemented amid the ongoing pandemic.

In audio released by The Sun, Cruise, who also serves as the film’s producer, goes off on reportedly 50 staff members at Warner Bros. Studios in Leavesden after "spotting two crew [members] standing within two meters of each other." ET has reached out to a rep for Cruise and Paramount Pictures for comment.

"They’re back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us. I'm on the phone with every f**king studio at night, insurance companies, producers…They are looking at us and using us to make their movies," the audio begins. "We are creating thousands of jobs, you motherf**kers."

"If I see you do it again, you’re f**king gone. And if anyone on this crew does it, that’s it — and you too and you too. And you, don’t you ever f***ing do it again," he yells. "That’s it. No apologies. You can tell it to the people that are losing their f**king homes because our industry is shut down."

"So I am sorry I am beyond your apologies. I have told you and now I want it and if you do it you're out!" he continues in part. "We are not shutting this f**king movie down. Is it understood? If I see it again, you’re f**king gone."

Back in February, the film's production was put on hold amid the start of the coronavirus outbreak.

"Out of an abundance of caution for the safety and well-being of our cast and crew, and efforts of the local Venetian government to halt public gatherings in response to the threat of coronavirus, we are altering the production plan for our three-week shoot in Venice, the scheduled first leg of an extensive production for Mission: Impossible 7," a spokesperson from Paramount Pictures told ET at the time. "During this hiatus, we want to be mindful of the concerns of the crew and are allowing them to return home until production starts. We will continue to monitor this situation, and work alongside health and government officials as it evolves."

Production restarted in September. However, in October, the publication notes that Cruise held crisis talks with the film’s director, Christopher McQuarrie, days after 12 people on set in Italy were said to have tested positive.

Mission: Impossible 7 is scheduled to be released in November 2021.