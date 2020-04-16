Tom Hardy Transforms Into Al Capone in First Trailer for Gangster Biopic: Watch

"Do you know what the difference is between Adolf Hitler and Al Capone?" Jack Lowden's FBI agent says in the trailer. "Hitler's dead. Capone lives like a king in Florida."



The biopic also stars Linda Cardellini, Noel Fisher, Matt Dillon and Kyle MacLachlan and hails from director Josh Trank, who broke big with 2012's Chronicle and broke bad with 2015's disastrous Fantastic Four reboot.



But Capone already has the Rian Johnson seal of approval. "This movie is batsh*t bonkers (in the best possible way) and believe me you’re going to want to see it," he tweeted. And if it's good enough for Rian Johnson...