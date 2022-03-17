Tom Hiddleston Is Engaged to Zawe Ashton

Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton are engaged! ET has learned that the former co-stars will be tying the knot after sparking engagement rumors while attending this weekend's British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs).

While at the ceremony in London, England, Ashton was seen sporting a stunning diamond ring. The couple wowed on the red carpet, with 41-year-old Hiddleston sporting a dapper black tuxedo and 37-year-old Ashton in a beautiful, draped blush pink gown.

Though Ashton held a black clutch purse in her hand on the red carpet, mostly hiding her shiny new accessory, the ring was on full display when the couple posed with British television presenter AJ Odudu at the event. The accessory features a large oval-shaped diamond with tiny diamonds encircling it.

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

AJ Odudu/Instagram Stories

Hiddleston and Ashton met on the set of the 2019 play Betrayal, which premiered in London's West End before they brought it to Broadway. Though they didn't confirm their relationship status at the time, some reports claim they started dating after working together on the production.

Hiddleston previously dated British actress Susanna Fielding for three years and was briefly linked to Taylor Swift in 2016. The A-listers embarked on a short-lived whirlwind romance, which included him wearing the aforementioned "I love T.S." tee, after they were seen hanging out at the Met Gala. It is believed Swift's song, "Getaway Car," was inspired by their brief relationship.