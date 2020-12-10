Tom Kennedy, 'Name That Tune' Game Show Host, Dead at 93

Tom Kennedy, the veteran game show host who helmed Name That Tune and You Don't Say, died on Oct. 7, in Oxnard, California. He was 93.

Kennedy's close friend, Steve Beverly, confirmed the news of his death in a heartfelt post on Facebook on Sunday.

"This may be the most difficult of this kind of story that I have ever written aside from my own father's obituary. With a heavy heart, I am sad to share the news that beloved game show host Tom Kennedy, who emceed 16 shows between 1958 and 1987, died Wednesday evening at his home," Beverly wrote.

According to Beverly, Kennedy "had not been well in recent months but remained in communication with his family and close friends," and he explained that he'd been informed of Kennedy's death by the game show host's daughter.

Kennedy -- who was born James Edward Narz in Louisville, Kentucky -- began his professional career in radio as an announcer and host before moving into TV commercials and eventually game shows.

Kennedy served as the host of 14 different game shows during his career, but is best remembered for his work on You Don't Say, Name That Tune, Split Second, Password Plus and Break the Bank. He retired from hosting in 1989.

Kennedy's wife, Betty, died 2011, as did their daughter, Julia, in 2015. Kennedy is survived by his daughters Linda and Courtney as well as his son James and granddaughter Abigail.