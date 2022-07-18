Tom Mann Shares Throwback Video of Dani Hampson One Month After She Died on Their Wedding Day

Tom Mann is paying tribute to his late fiancee, Dani Hampson, one month after she tragically died on what would have been their wedding day. The X Factor alum took to Instagram to share a video of Hampson dancing and filming herself in the mirror, alongside a message honoring her.

Mann wrote, "The silly face you used to do to me, it will be ingrained in my mind forever. One month without you has felt like a lifetime." He continued, admitting that he is still speechless over his family's loss, "There are still no words & there never will be. I miss you so, so much my beautiful girl."

TOM MANN INSTAGRAM

In the video, Hampson is singing along to Sister Sledge's 1979 hit, "Thinking of You (Dimitri From Paris Remix)."

Mann announced the death of his bride-to-be on June 20, just two days after her death and when they were set to tie the knot. She was 34 years old. The X Factor star and Hampson are parents to their 8-month-old son, Bowie.

Revealing the heartbreaking news, Mann wrote on Instagram at the time, "I can’t believe I am writing these words but my darling Dani - my best friend, my everything and more, the love of my life - passed away in the early hours of Saturday morning, 18th June. On what was supposed to be the happiest day of our lives ended in irreversible heartbreak. I feel like I have cried an ocean," he wrote in part. "We never made it to the alter; or got to say our vows, or dance our first dance, but I know you know that you were my entire world and the best thing that has ever happened to me, Danielle. I will wear this ring that I was always supposed to wear as a sign of my unconditional love to you. I am completely broken trying to process this and I honestly don’t know where to go from here, but I do know I need to use any strength I can muster for our little boy."

Mann said on parenting without her, "I will not be a mark on the parent that you had already become but I promise I will do my everything to raise Bowie just the way we always wanted. I promise you he will know how amazing his mummy was. I promise to make you so so proud. The most beautiful person inside and out. The most incredible soul."

Hampson's cause of death has still yet to be released. She and Mann originally intended to wed in August 2020, however, the couple was forced to reschedule their nuptials twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.