Tom Sandoval Apologizes to Ariana Madix, Shares His 'Biggest Regret' Amid Cheating Scandal

Tom Sandoval is addressing his ex, Ariana Madix, amid the cheating scandal with Raquel Leviss that has rocked the Vanderpump Rules cast.

On Wednesday, Sandoval shared a personal message on his Instagram, and started his statement by apologizing to "everyone I've hurt."

He then apologized to Madix, writing, "Most of all, I want to apologize to Ariana. I made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly."

The 39-year-old restaurant owner and musician added that he feels "really horrible" for the impact of his actions on 37-year-old Madix and "everyone around us."

"My biggest regret is that I dishonored Ariana," he continued. "I never mean to disappoint so many people, including our loving families and friends."

Of his past relationship with Madix, Sandoval described his love for her as "stronger than any camera could ever have captured."

He added that their "best times" as well as their "biggest struggles" were never filmed.

Sandoval also lamented that his actions "severely tarnished" their relationship

"I owed Ariana better," he wrote. "I am beyond sad that it ended the way it did. The choices I made hurt so many people. I acted in a way that clashes with who and how I want to be."

Sandoval's statement comes after his initial comment on the matter failed to mention Madix at all. Over the weekend, he apologized and asked that people leave his business partner and co-star, Tom Schwartz, out of the drama as well as his friends and family.

"Please direct ur anger towards me and not them. They did nothing wrong," Sandoval wrote, asking that fans not take aim at his restaurant amid the ongoing scandal.

News of Sandoval and 28-year-old Leviss' alleged affair first broke earlier this month, with a source telling ET that there have been "too many instances where Ariana felt like Tom disrespected her and she finally ended things."

"Tom and Raquel’s incident has created a major split in the group with almost everyone against Tom and Raquel," another source told ET of the alleged affair, which has reportedly been going on for months. "The group feels like Tom has been going through some sort of midlife crisis, with the creation of his band and acting out at times. The girls are rallying around Ariana, but know in time she'll be OK."

Meanwhile, Vanderpump Rules has resumed production with plans to include the breakup and its fallout in season 10, a source told ET.

Another source told ET that the split between Madix and Sandoval is for good as neither of them want to get back together.

"Ariana has no plans to get back with Tom after what he did to her and Tom is ready to move on," the source added. "Ariana is devastated and feels betrayed, something she won't be able to get over for a long time."