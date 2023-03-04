Tom Sandoval Showered With 'Cheater' Chants at His Band's Show Following Ariana Madix Split

Tom Sandoval's show Friday night didn't go as planned, after he was showered with a chorus of "cheater!" chants.

The embattled Vanderpump Rules star took the stage with his band -- Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras -- and performed at City National Grove in Anaheim, California, where concertgoers let him have it after cheating allegations (with co-star Raquel Leviss, no less) surfaced earlier in the day, leading to a breakup with longtime girlfriend and co-star Ariana Madix.

According to an Instagram Live session that was later re-shared on social media, the 39-year-old reality TV star had just finished performing a song when a group started chanting "Cheater! Cheater!"

Sandoval, wearing black shimmery pants and a black muscle shirt, seemed unphased at first, but then another person in the crowd shouted, "Ariana!" and that really got his attention, as he immediately responded with, "We love her."

According to Us Weekly, Sandoval seemingly addressed the breakup, when he took the mic and asked the crowd, "Have you ever been one of the most hated people in America?"

No word if Sandoval was ever pelted with tomatoes or cabbage, as co-star James Kennedy suggested when he took to his Instagram Story on Friday and recorded a video urging fans to do so. He even offered tips on how to throw the tomatoes.

"we love her" - tom sandoval says about ariana madix... after an absolutely horrible performance #pumprules pic.twitter.com/6enmjyXuEP — blonde hair 🖤 black heart (@blndhairblckhrt) March 4, 2023

"You wanna get a good aim and you wanna squeeze the tomato a little bit so it's a little juicy before you throw it," he said.

Meanwhile, Madix and co-star Scheana Shay hit up the famed Wiltern Theater in Los Angeles for a Tove Lo concert. Shay took to her Instagram Story and posted video of the outing and she added the text "We rally" to the video.

A source close to production confirmed to ET on Friday that cameras are back up and rolling as the drama plays out, with plans to include the fallout of the breakup in season 10, which is currently airing on Bravo. Sandoval and Madix had been together since 2013, when she first joined the show.

TMZ, which first broke the story, reported that the breakup stems from cheating allegations against Tom, who reportedly hooked up with Leviss. Fans of the hit Bravo show will remember she also hooked up with Tom Schwartz.

A source tells ET, "Some cast members had suspicions that something went down with Sandoval and Raquel while filming, and are considering the split [as] confirmation."

Another source told ET, "Tom and Raquel’s incident has created a major split in the group with almost everyone against Tom and Raquel. The group feels like Tom has been going through some sort of midlife crisis, with the creation of his band and acting out at times. The girls are rallying around Ariana, but know in time she’ll be OK."