Tommy Hilfiger Teases Emmys Red Carpet Trends to Expect (Exclusive)

The biggest stars in Hollywood are gearing up to walk the red carpet at the 2022 Emmys on Monday night, and Tommy Hilfiger is teasing what to expect when it comes to the fashion. ET caught up with the 71-year-old fashion mogul on Sunday at the Tommy Hilfiger Fall 2022 Fashion Show and he shared some slight insight on the trends that you'll see, while keeping mum about who he is dressing this year.

"I think you're going to see a lot of our Tommy Hilfiger monogram," Hilfiger said. "I think you'll see some of the Richard Quinn collaboration."

Getting a bit more specific, Hilfiger said, "I think you'll see a new age preppy style in an oversized way. We went back to the 90s and we took our bestselling and best items and made them more relevant and more fashionable for today."

When asked what stars he's dressing this year, Hilfiger replied, "I can't [say], I'm sworn to secrecy, but you'll see."

While the weather in Los Angeles at the Emmys is forecasted to be a beautiful, sunshine-filled 80-degree day, the rain tried to put a damper on Hilfiger's Sunday show, but the stars didn't let that happen.

Winnie Harlow, Ashley Graham and Julia Fox were among the models to strut their stuff on the drenched, outdoor, runway, while Travis Barker took center stage for a surprise finale performance.

Barker went from his front row seat next to wife Kourtney Kardashian and his daughter, Alabama, to the stage where he rocked out shirtless as the rain fell hard. The models took their last lap of the show to Barker's surprise jam session, while Kardashian watched from her seat, smiling as she held an umbrella.

Kris Jenner's boyfriend, Corey Gamble, captured epic videos from the event on his Instagram Stories. In one, Kardashian is beaming as she watches her husband in awe, giving a laugh to the camera.

Sunday marked Hilfiger's return to New York Fashion Week after a three-year hiatus, so it was no surprise he'd have big things in store. "We wanted to open the curtains and show people what it was like in the making of a fashion show," Hilfiger told ET of his vision for the show. "I would say made a lot of daring moves, we're inspired by Andy Warhol and pop culture. From my relationship with Andy he inspired me in the 80s and I've always had the pop culture thought process connected to my brand with celebrity, with creativity, with artists, with musicians and now this is sort of like a culmination of it."

Following the show, Hilfiger echoed those sentiments in a press release, saying, "My heart immediately went to New York’s iconic creative culture when I thought about where to launch our return to fashion week. This is where fashion, art, music and entertainment was all coming together when I first started out in the industry. And today, it is still this approach that inspires me to engage with the cutting-edge communities building new creative experiences."