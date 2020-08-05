Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott Celebrate 14th Wedding Anniversary With Heartfelt Posts

Through the ups and the downs, Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott have stuck together! The pair celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary on Thursday with two special tributes on social media.

"I can’t believe today is our 14 year anniversary!" Spelling captioned a throwback shot with her husband. "This pic of @imdeanmcdermott and I was taken just 6 months after we got married on May 7, 2006. I was preggers with our first babe Liam. Now, 14 years later we have 5 beautiful kiddos together."

She went on to praise their kids -- Liam, 13, Stella, 11, Hattie, 8, Finn, 7, and Beau, 3 -- as well as her "bonus son" Jack, 21, from McDermott's previous marriage to Mary Jo Eustace.

"Our lives are chaotic but always fun and never boring!" Spelling noted. "Thank you @imdeanmcdermott for being my chosen human in this lifetime. My partner in crime and my best friend. You are an amazing papa bear and I love that you always have my back no matter what! Thank you for loving me and I promise I am still fun!"

The Beverly Hills, 90210 star, who is currently quarantined with her family added, "Life just gets stressful sometimes but thru it all we have each other. One day we will get back to Fiji where we became husband and wife and started our journey of a lifetime."

She also shared in her Instagram Story that her children made the couple an anniversary brunch and then later ordered food to be delivered from the restaurant where they always celebrate their anniversary.

Tori Spelling/Instagram Story

McDermott also chose to honor the special day with a throwback tribute, sharing a 2008 music video the pair made together, dressing up as other famous celebrity couples like Cher and Sonny Bono, June Carter and Johnny Cash, and more.

"We’ve been through a lot in 14 years and we’re still going strong. Like the song says 'look how far we’ve come after all.' Happy Anniversary Babe.'“I wouldn’t wanna live without ya' #happyanniversary@fender," he captioned the clip.

Watch the clip below for Spelling and McDermott talking about the possibility of having more kids: