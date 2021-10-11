Tori Spelling Says Luke Perry 'Went to Brawl' for Her When She Was in a Verbally Abusive Relationship

Luke Perry's memory lives on thanks to his friends, family and co-stars. Monday, Oct. 11, would have been the actor's 55th birthday had he not died in March 2019, just days after suffering an ischemic stroke at his home in Los Angeles, California.

"Happy Birthday to my friend and brother Luke…," Tori Spelling, Perry's Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star, posted to Instagram along with a photo of him kissing her on the cheek. "You are missed so much. Not a day goes by that I don’t think about you. You were one of a kind. I remember meeting you as a young insecure teen girl. You were the first boy to ever make me feel worth as a human, a female , and a comedienne."

Spelling added in her touching tribute, "As a friend and big brother. You stood up for me fiercely. Went to brawl literally for me when I was in a verbally abusive relationship and sat and talked me thru the most insecure moments of a teen angst girls' life. I’ll forever be 'camel.' The name you nicknamed me bc of my long eyelashes. You had a way of making every single human feel confident, heard, and special the minute they met you. Your energy was pure selfless love. A giver in this ungiving life. Your loving nature carried thru decades."

The 48-year-old actress also says she has two regrets when it comes to her friendship with Perry. "We never had that Taco Tuesday family night at your house {I heard your tacos were the best} and that I couldn’t fulfill your vision and dream of our cast doing that horror film you were so passionate about making with them," she wrote. "Sorry both those things never happened. Today, and everyday we all miss you and hold you in our hearts. Everyone does. You made quite the impression on this lifetime Lukey."

Perry's other 90210 co-star, Ian Ziering, also posted a throwback photo of the two of them together, writing, "Miss you pal. Happy birthday LP."

Jennie Garth, who played Perry's love interest on 90210, shared a more intimate photo of her and her late co-star, writing, "Miss you my friend 🖤."

As for Shannen Doherty, she shared several photos on her Instagram Story of her and Perry, including when they played a couple on 90210.

Instagram

Instagram

Instagram

Perry wasn't just loved by his 90210 co-stars, but also by his Riverdale family, the show he was co-starring on just before his death.

Here's a look back at how that show's stars paid tribute to the late actor.