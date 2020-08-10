Tory Lanez Charged In Shooting of Megan Thee Stallion

Tory Lanez is now facing felony charges. The "Say It" rapper has been charged with assaulting Megan Thee Stallion during the alleged shooting incident in the Hollywood Hills in July, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced on Thursday.

Lanez -- whose real name is Daystar Peterson -- was charged with a felony count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, a felony count of carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle and for personal use of a firearm.

The counts stem from an incident that allegedly occurred after an argument between Megan and Lanez while they were riding together in an SUV.

After Megan exited the vehicle, Lanez is accused of shooting at her several times and allegedly wounding her in her feet.

Lanez's arraignment is scheduled for Oct. 13 at the Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Downtown Los Angeles. If convicted as charged, the rapper could face a possible maximum sentence of 22 years and eight months in state prison.

Police are still investigating the case, which remains open.

Lanez has repeatedly denied Megan's multiple claims that he shot at her, and even released a song in which he claims he's being framed for the crime.

