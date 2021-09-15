'Tough as Nails': Meet the Season 3 Cast!

Tough as Nails is back for another go. Twelve new contestants will put themselves to the test on season three of the reality competition series. CBS announced those competitors -- including a fire captain, crop duster, lineman, and ironworker, among others -- on Wednesday.
Season 3 will kick off from Camp Pendleton Marine Corps Base in Southern California, as season 1 winner Marine veteran Kelly "Murph" Murphy, returns to lead the crews through a series of military-style challenges. Throughout the season, crews will have to complete their jobs at other renowned locations, including Mt. Baldy, the highest peak in Los Angeles, the U.S. Coast Guard in San Pedro, and the Irwindale Speedway, a motorsports facility, leading to one competitor being crowned the champion and winning the coveted Tough as Nails belt. Anyone who "punches out" of the individual competition can still win additional cash prizes in the team competitions that continue throughout the season.
In a statement on Wednesday, creator, host and executive producer Phil Keoghan said it was a "privilege" to continue to highlight America's hardest working people, "the essential workers who have helped us get through a really challenging time."
"It feels good that this is a show for the people and about the people that we should all acknowledge and celebrate," he added. "While there is only one Tough as Nails champion in the individual competition, I think what viewers are really gravitating towards and what makes this show special is the team competition and the legacy that is being built with Savage Crew and Dirty Hands. At a time when there is so much division in the world, it's good to see a group of people from all walks of life who have never met each other before unite and work together for a common goal."
Meet the season 3 contestants below.
Name: Kelsy Reynolds
Job: Crop Duster
Age: 30
Hometown: Mansfield, Ill.
Name: Christine Connors
Job: Ironworker
Age: 29
Hometown: Johnstown, Pa.
Current Residence: Glendora, Calif.
Name: Takeru “Tak” Tanabe
Job: Construction Foreman
Age: 35
Hometown: Kailua-Kona, Hawai’i
Current Residence: Kona, Hawai’i
Name: Jerome Kupuka'a
Job: Heavy Equipment Operator
Age: 48
Hometown: Ewa Beach, Hawai’i
Current Residence: Kapolei, Hawai’i
Name: Lamar Edwin Hanger
Job: Carpenter
Age: 54
Hometown: Orange County, Calif.
Current Residence: Eastvale, Calif.
Name: Lia Mort
Job: Jill-of-All-Trades
Age: 54
Hometown: Lititz, Pa.
Current Residence: Richfield, Pa.
Name: Dequincey “Quincey” Walker
Job: Diesel Mechanic
Age: 34
Hometown: Lamar, S.C.
Current Residence: Florence, S.C.
Name: Kalimba Edwards
Job: Fire Captain
Age: 43
Hometown: Wallace, Neb.
Current Residence: Minneapolis, Minn.
Name: Mike Shaffer
Job: Lineman
Age: 32
strong>Hometown: Brewerton, N.Y.
Name: Elizabeth Rillera
Job: Contractor
Age: 37
Hometown: Shelton, Wash.
Current Residence: Olympia, Wash.
Name: Sarah Ham
Job: Cement Mason
Age: 30
Current Residence: Queens, N.Y.
Name: Alfredo “Alfie” P. Rivera
Job: Construction Supervisor
Age: 55
Hometown: Santiago, Chile
Current Residence: Lilburn, Ga.
Season 3 of Tough as Nails premieres Wednesday, Oct. 6 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.
RELATED CONTENT:
‘Tough as Nails’: Phil Keoghan Jokes About Avoiding Tom Cruise 'Meltdown' During Pandemic Production