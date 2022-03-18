Tour Kandi Burruss' OLG Restaurant and Meet the Cast of 'Kandi & the Gang' (Exclusive)

ET's got best seat in the house at Kandi Burruss' Old Lady Gang eatery!

Only ET's Nischelle Turner got an exclusive tour of the space from Kandi and her gang -- husband/business partner Todd Tucker, "Mama" Joyce Jones and her sisters, "Aunt" Bertha Jones and "Aunt" Nora Wilcox, plus staffers DonJuan Clark, Phillip Frempong, Shawndreca Robinson, Dom'Unique Variety and Brian Redmond -- all in celebration of The Real Housewives of Atlanta star's new series, aptly named Kandi & the Gang.

“The thing that’s super cool about [the restaurant and the show] is, for so long, my family’s been supporting me for years and now, I get to see them shine, you know?" Kandi shares. "That’s the cool part for me.”

“I can’t wait for everyone to get to know all of them," she adds.

Get a full look at the spaces and faces of OLG in the video above.

One of the breakout stars of the show (and this tour) is Brian, who is first to point out he's "done been suspended four times... without pay" from the restaurant.

"Sometimes it's time to go," he cracks. "The drama keeps you on your toes!"

And that drama is front and center in ET's exclusive sneak peek of Sunday's all-new episode, documenting the goings on at Kandi and Todd's Southern soul food-inspired dining experience. Brian gets called in by Phillip and the rest of the management team over "being fed up" for "acting out of character."

Check out the tense chat here:

To see what happens next, tune into Kandi & the Gang on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.