Tracee Ellis Ross Says 'Black-ish' Cast Wrapped Final Season With 'Joy and Pride' (Exclusive)

ET spoke with the actress on the red carpet of the 94th annual Academy Awards on Sunday, where she opened up about saying goodbye to her TV family -- for now.

"I think it was doing the whole thing, I was present the whole time," she said when asked how she had processed filming the end of the series and moving forward past the emotional ending. "I enjoyed my eight years. I grew, I watched the others grow and I feel like it ended with so much joy and pride, and I am able to end joyfully, you know?"

The actress, who graced the awards show to serve as a presenter this year, has been on a roller coaster of emotions as the official end of her ABC series draws near.

The cast wrapped its eighth and final season in December and began airing the last installment this January. The final episodes air this spring, and although Ross has processed the ending, she admits that she still finds it emotional to watch the episodes as they air.

"I cried my eyes out last week," she joked. "Anthony [Anderson] was literally like, 'Are you crying again?' and I was like, 'Absolutely I am!' I cried a lot and I have a feeling that as we are doing the final sort of events, there will be a lot more tears... As we finish and walk into Emmy Award season, all of that will bring up the feelings again."

But the end of Black-ish doesn't mean the end of Johnson family appearances! With the renewal of the show's Freeform spinoff Grown-ish and Black-ish star Marcus Scribner joining his TV sister, Yara Shahidi, on the spinoff, fans can count on seeing Ross and Anderson as Rainbow and Andre Johnson in the future. It's a concept that Ross is rather excited about.

"I mean, why would we end that? I would never say no to another excitement of that kind, you know what I mean?" she said. "But in terms of Black-ish, yeah, we're done."

Meanwhile, at the Oscars, the actress shared her feelings about attending the awards show. "It's very wonderful to celebrate when so much feels genuinely heavy and intense in our world, not just in our country," she said. "And to have something beautiful like art to share and celebrate about and come to together is exciting."

