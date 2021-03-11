Travis Scott Gives Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster Matching Diamond Rings

Matching mother-daughter bling! Travis Scott knows how to spoil his girls. Kylie Jenner took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a photo of the stunning matching diamond rings that the 29-year-old rapper gifted her and their 3-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster.

"Daddy got us matching rings," the 24-year-old reality star captioned a pic of her and her daughter's hands, showing off the new bling.

Kylie's older brother, Rob Kardashian, commented with several love emojis, while Khloe Kardashian seemed very impressed by her sister's new ring.

"Daaaaammmmnnnnnnnnn," Khloe wrote. "No he did not!!!!!!!!!!!!"

The ring design is known as a Toi et Moi ring, which in French translates to "you and me." It is often used to symbolize love and unions.

Through the years, the couple has sparked lots of engagement rumors thanks to their bling and extravagant gifts to one another.

Kylie and Travis are currently expecting their second child together, and are busy preparing Stormi to be a big sister.

"Stormi is over the moon ecstatic," a source told ET. "Travis and Kylie are trying to include Stormi bit by bit and doing things like involving her in what the nursery will look like."