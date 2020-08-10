Travis Scott on Raising His and Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi to Be a Strong Black Woman

Travis Scott is raising his daughter to be strong, proud and fearless. The Astroworld rapper recently spoke with .WAV RADIO with Chase B, and reflected on fatherhood in the current politically tumultuous world.

"I feel like it's way more important now to protect our young Black daughters, women," said Scott, who shares 2-year-old daughter Stormi with Kylie Jenner. "Making sure they have the knowledge of just how to carry yourself, how to move in this world, how to be strong, how to not even be scared to take that risk on any idea."

"Now, more than ever, it's like they have the vision," he continued. "Whether it's for anything a man can do, anything a woman can do. They got the pure vision. You know what I'm saying? So it's just all about that."

Scott also addressed the worldwide calls for social justice and protests against systemic racism, and explained why it's so important for people to use their voices to enact change.

"We're going to keep fighting and that's why we got to get out and vote," he shared. "That's why we got to get out, as the youth and as us being the future to what this world's got to hold."

"We got the voice, we got the power to change all this s**t, so we got to use that and put our foot on that next, man," he added. "Because you got to make this s**t come to a halt at some point."

Scott has been spending a lot time with Stormi amid quarantine, and he opened up in an interview for GQ's September issue and reflected on parenting.

"It's amazing just to watch my daughter grow," Scott marveled. "I'm keeping her aware of what's going on in the world. As a parent, I'm always instilling knowledge, even at this age."

Check out the video below to hear more.