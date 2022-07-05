Travis Scott Stops Concert Mid-Performance Over Safety Concerns Following Deadly Astroworld Tragedy

Travis Scott isn't taking any chances when it comes to the safety of his audiences. The "Goosebumps" rapper stopped his show on Monday due to safety concerns.

Scott performed an impromptu set at the Coney Island Art Walls’ Independence Day event, after first being billed simply as a "live DJ," and took the stage alongside Meek Mill, TMZ reports.

During his set, the crowd at the outdoor event was packed in tight, and several concertgoers climbed up the metal lighting truss and scaffolding to get a better view, precariously dangling on the metal framework. Scott saw the fans on the truss, and immediately stopped the show to demand that they get down. The concertgoers complied and the show proceeded.

Scott's performance at the Coney Island show came just days after he was set to headline his first concert since theAstroworld tragedy in November 2021, which resulted in the death of 10 people.

However, The Day N Vegas festival announced on Friday that the annual event had been canceled due to "a combination of logistics, timing and production issues." The festival didn't explain further exactly what led to the cancelation, but it did announce that "the refund process will begin immediately."

It's true that the Houston native is already scheduled to headline the Primavera Sound Festival, but he's only doing so for the South American leg in Brazil, Chile and Argentina in November, meaning Day N Vegas would have been his grand return to the festival circuit in the U.S.

In the midst of his comeback, Scott remains embroiled in multiple lawsuits filed against him (including a wrongful death lawsuit) stemming from the Astroworld tragedy.