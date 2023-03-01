Travis Scott's Lawyer Responds to Claim Rapper Punched Man Inside NYC Nightclub, Caused $12,000 Damage

Travis Scott's name is in the headlines this week over an alleged nightclub dispute that purportedly turned physical. The rapper's attorney, however, claims it's "clearly a misunderstanding being blown out of proportion."

A spokesperson for the NYPD tells ET that on Wednesday at around 3:25 a.m., police responded to a call regarding an assault and criminal mischief complaint. Cops say that, upon arrival, a 52-year-old man reported to police that a 31-year-old man -- police did not name Scott -- at the club "became engaged in a verbal dispute with the victim, which escalated into a physical altercation where the individual punched the victim in the face."

It was further alleged that the 31-year-old "then damaged an audio speaker and video screen, causing approximately $12,000 of equipment [damage] at the club," according to the spokesperson. Cops say the 31-year-old allegedly fled the location in an unknown vehicle. As for the 52-year-old man who claims he was assaulted, police say he "did not have a complaint of pain or visible injuries, and refused medical attention at the scene." The NYPD spokesperson said the investigation into the matter is ongoing.

In a statement to ET, Scott's lawyer, Mitchell Schuster, said that "while this is clearly a misunderstanding being blown out of proportion by clickbait and misinformation, we are actively working with the venue and law enforcement to resolve and set the record straight. We are confident our client will be cleared of any wrongdoing.”

Ritchie Romero, managing partner of Club Nebula, also said in a statement to ET, "This is blown completely out of proportion. It was a great night."

Dorian Harrington, the club's talent booker, also called it "a total misunderstanding," though none of the statements provided to ET addressed the assault allegation.

The alleged incident comes more than a year after 10 people were killed and hundreds more were injured at his November 2021 Astroworld festival. At least two families have since reached a settlement over the tragedy in what was reported at the time as the first settlements reached in lawsuits filed following the deadly crowd crush.