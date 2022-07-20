Trevante Rhodes Embodies Mike Tyson in Hulu's 'Mike' Series Trailer

Hulu has dropped the official trailer for its upcoming limited series, Mike, giving a new look at Trevante Rhodes' brilliant transformation into the former heavyweight champion of the world, Mike Tyson.

"People just see an animal. They call me a savage. I'm the most vicious, ruthless champion there's ever been. No one can match me," says Rhodes as Tyson, acknowledging how the world views him. "My style's impetuous. I'm ferocious. I want your heart, I want to eat your children. Praise be to Allah."

While in prison gear, Tyson turns to the camera and asks: "Is that who I am?"

Watch the trailer below.

Hailing from the team behind the Margot Robbie-led I, Tonya, the eight-episode drama will explore the wild, tragic and controversial life and career behind what the streamer calls "one of the most polarizing figures in sports culture." The limited series will follow the boxer's childhood and multiple run-ins with the law -- several, of which, landed him behind bars. Ethan Barrett and B.J. Minor portray Tyson as a tween and teen alongside Rhodes' adult depiction.

The series will also broach his more tumultuous relationships, like his short-lived marriage to actress Robin Givens (Laura Harrier) and his love-hate relationship with boxing promoter Don King (Russell Hornsby). There's also a glimpse of one of the most controversial matches in boxing history, when Tyson chewed off a piece of Evander Holyfield's ear in 1997. The move disqualified and temporarily banned Tyson from the sport.

Harvey Keitel, Li Eubanks and Olunike Adeliyi also star in the series.

Although Tyson was briefed on the series before its reveal, he is not involved in any capacity. Last February, the former boxer issued a statement criticizing the project. Declaring the series "unauthorized" and "unfortunate" in a statement to ET, Tyson noted that he wasn't surprised by the announcement of the miniseries.

"This announcement on the heels of social disparities in our country is a prime example of how Hulu's corporate greed led to this tone-deaf cultural misappropriation of my life story. To make this announcement during Black History Month only confirms Hulu's concern for dollars over respect for Black story rights," the statement read. "Hollywood needs to be more sensitive to Black experiences especially after all that has transpired in 2020. My authorized story is in development and will be announced in coming days."

Tyson's "authorized" eponymous biographical limited series was announced in March and features Jamie Foxx in the titular role. Foxx will also executive produce alongside Tyson, Martin Scorsese and director Antoine Fuqua.

Mike premieres Aug. 25 on Hulu.