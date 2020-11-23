Tristan Thompson Gets Support From Kim and Rob Kardashian Over His Boston Celtics Deal

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson take Boston! The 29-year-old NBA pro got some big news over the weekend. After nine seasons playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Tristan has agreed to a deal with the Boston Celtics, his agent confirmed to Yahoo Sports. The deal is reportedly for $19 million and locks him in for two years.

Khloe, Tristan's girlfriend and the mother of his daughter, True Thompson, has not publicly commented on the news, but her older sister, Kim Kardashian West, and younger brother, Rob Kardashian, did take to social media to applaud the NBA star.

"Congrats @realtristan13 Boston here we come!!!!" Kim captioned a digitally altered image of Tristan wearing a Celtics jersey along with the four-leaf clover, basketball and champagne emojis.

Tristan replied with two clover emojis, writing, "Yessirskii."

Tristan Thompson/Instagram Stories

Rob similarly shared a shot of Tristan in a Celtics jersey with prayer hands and clover emojis. "LET'S GO @realtristan13," he wrote.

Tristan responded to this by spelling out a giant "Hi" in clover emojis.

Tristan Thompson/Instagram Stories

Tristan and Khloe rekindled their romance in August after more than a year apart. The athlete was previously involved in multiple cheating scandals, and Khloe's journey to trust him again is currently playing out on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.