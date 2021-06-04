Troian Bellisario and Patrick J. Adams Secretly Welcome Baby No. 2

Surprise, Troian Bellisario and Patrick J. Adams are parents for the second time!

The former Pretty Little Liars star and her husband revealed on Friday that they secretly welcomed their second child together, a baby girl named Elliot Rowena Adams, on May 15. The 35-year-old actress shared a black-and-white photo of herself carrying her new bundle of joy.

"Ms Elliot Rowena Adams joined us on May 15th under the wildest of circumstances. A whole new ERA for this family. Welcome, my love. 📷 by papa @halfadams," she captioned the heartwarming Instagram snap of the two. Bellisario and the former Suits star are also parents to 2-year-old daughter Aurora.

Her PLL co-stars, Lucy Hale and Janel Parrish, were among her famous friends to congratulate her.

Adams, 39, also shared the news on his Instagram. In his pic, little Elliot holds her daddy's hand.

"+1…..Welcome to the funhouse, Ms. Elliot Rowena Adams. May your life be as unique and exciting as your arrival," he wrote alongside the pic.

Bellisario shared his post on her Instagram Story, teasingly adding, "Always with the better photo."

Bellisario and Adams welcomed their first daughter in October 2018. Months after welcoming her first child, she got candid about breastfeeding and the struggles she faced.

The actress explained that her milk came in quickly and that her daughter had always eaten well, noting that “breastfeeding her was never painful or frustrating (SO RARE) but the mastitis, waking up in the middle of the night to pump, pulling off on the freeway to pump, or hiding in dark corners of houses while pumping or else I can’t sleep it’s SO PAINFUL."