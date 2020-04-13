True Thompson Turns 2! See How Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Celebrated Amid Quarantine

Sunday was a doubly exciting day for Khloe Kardashian and her daughter, True, as the family celebrated both Easter and True's 2nd birthday!

While the Kardashian sisters are known for going all out with massive parties to celebrate their kids' birthdays, the coronavirus outbreak and social distancing mandates meant that, this year, they couldn't throw a big gathering.

But that didn't stop Khloe and Tristan Thompson from making sure to do something memorable for their little girl's big day.

"Even though this party consists of her mommy, daddy and True, she will feel loved and adored," Khloe said in one of many posts to her Instagram story documenting the celebration. "This is just crazy, she’s so spoiled but she’s sweet."

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

The festivities included Trolls-themed decorations -- including balloons and treats -- as well as a playset ice cream parlor, which Khloe explained was a gift from her sister, Kim Kardashian-West.

"Miss True is about to wake up and these are all her birthday gifts," Khloe said in another post, as she gave fans a tour of the wrapped gifts and Easter baskets, all for the birthday girl. "She is going to freak out."

If the photos of True gleefully sitting on her ice cream parlor and unwrapping gifts is any indication, it would seem the presents were a big hit.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

While the celebration was limited to True's immediate family, Khloe's mom and sisters made sure to share some sweet tributes to True on her big day.

"My sweet baby True. Happy 2nd Birthday! I wish we could all be there with you to celebrate you today! I love you so much precious girl!" Kim wrote, alongside a sweet photo of herself holding True as a baby. "Looking through pictures to post made me so happy, this cousin bond is so special and will last forever."

Kris Jenner shared a post of her own, writing, "Happy Birthday to our precious True!!! You are such a blessing in our lives and we love you so much!!!!"

"You are such light and sunshine and we can’t wait to celebrate you very soon!!!" Kris added. "Happy Birthday Angel bunny 🐰 I love you."

Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner got her own 2-year-old daughter, Stormi, to sing "Happy Birthday" to True in a cute post on her Instagram story, and it couldn't have been more adorable.

For more on how the Kardashian family is handling quarantine amid the coronavirus crisis, check out the video below.