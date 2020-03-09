Twenty One Pilots' Tyler Joseph Apologizes After Backlash for Tweet About Using His Platforms

Twenty One Pilots' singer Tyler Joseph apologized on Wednesday after some fans expressed disappointment in him for making a joke about being asked to use his social media platforms to speak out about current issues like racial injustice.

Joseph's initial tweet reads, "You guys keep asking me to use my platforms. Feels good to dust these bad boys off." The post included pics of him wearing white platform shoes.

Some Twitter users found the tweet to be insensitive.

"It’s not too late to delete this king," one user responded.

"How about actually use your platform for sh** that matters instead of being spiteful in a moment when the thousands of people looking to you to know that you care about them or anything for that matter," another response reads.

Another user simply wrote, ":( It's disappointing to see you joke about this dude."

Joseph eventually followed up with tweets noting that he supports the Black Lives Matter movement and brought the conversation to mental health.

"I respect all the warriors out there fighting for different causes," he tweeted in part. "There is honor in it, purpose, and it can make our world better. I just want to remind you what I'm fighting for: your mental health is more important today than it ever has been. You're not alone."

"You don’t know what someone else is going through," he continued. "What other invisible weights they may be struggling to carry. Keep that in mind as you go about your interactions, and take care of yourself, please. .... My tweet wasn't suppose to be about human rights. So in case you are wondering where i stand: Black Lives Matter. I just wanted to take a moment to raise awareness about something else that has meant a lot to me for a long time. But now I see there is no room for that right now. I'm truly sorry if it hurt anyone. Here is a link with a lot of great info that I stand by."

Still, Joseph said he wasn't taking back his initial joke.

"This isn't a notes app moment," he also wrote. "I'm doubling down on my platform tweet. It was fantastic."