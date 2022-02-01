'Twilight' Star Taylor Lautner Reveals His Fiancée Was Not Team Jacob

Taylor Lautner admits his fiancée, Taylor "Tay" Dome, wasn't on Team Jacob during her pre-teen days as a Twilight fan.

The 29-year-old actor, who starred as Jacob Black in the Twilight franchise, revealed on The Kelly Clarkson Show that Dome was fully onboard the Team Edward bus.

"Yes, she was," he begrudgingly admitted. "She's made up for it."

The topic came up after Clarkson showed a photo Dome posted on Instagram back in November 2020, showing her as a 10-year-old wearing a Twilight hoodie. Turns out, Dome, at the time, was all about Robert Pattinson's character, Edward Cullen.

"I'm allowing her to make that mistake," quipped Lautner. "It's in her past. So, she's good now. But she was not Team Jacob, unfortunately. Still love her!"

Lautner also revealed how his sister, Makena, introduced him to Dome.

"She always said she was going to introduce me to my future wife," Lautner said. "And she actually did. She was like, 'I have an idea. Throw a game night, invite me and some of my friends over, and I'll bring Tay. She'll just be one of them and you guys can meet.' We hit it off and the rest is history."

Lautner popped the question back in November, and while the actor said he got down on bended knee in his kitchen, he made sure to go all out for his fiancée, a registered nurse.

Why in the kitchen? Lautner said Dome didn't want anything grand, and she was the one who actually requested that he propose to her in the kitchen because he loves to cook and it's where they spend a lot of time together. But, as everyone has seen since, Lautner still made it a lavish affair with roses, fire and a neon sign.

Clarkson also got a kick out of the fact the Lautners will literally share the same name for the rest of their lives.

"We're literally going to be the same person," said Lautner, who couldn't help but laugh about the situation.